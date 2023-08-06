'I thought I had it' - USWNT goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher devastated to see World Cup campaign end 'by a millimeter' after VAR drama in penalty shootout against Sweden

- Naeher devestated after penalty drama
- USWNT exit World Cup in round of 16
- Sweden win 5-4 in tense shootout
WHAT HAPPENED? The USWNT and Sweden played out a goalless draw over 120 minutes in the round of 16 clash before the Swedes won the shootout 5-4. Naeher got a hand to the final spot-kick before clawing the ball away from the goal-line, but an automated decision from ball sensors showed the ball crossed the line by millimeters - with the goal eventually standing after a lengthy VAR check.
WHAT THEY SAID: After the game, Naeher said: "Someone said there was a picture of it and it was off by a millimeter. It's tough to have your World Cup ended by a millimeter. I thought I had it. It must've slipped in."
Sweden's Lina Hurtig, who scored the winning spot kick, added: "That was a crazy situation. First I thought it went in and then it took some time before the referee... I think they said to her that the ball went in and but it was long seconds we were made to wait."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USWNT put in their best performance of an underwhelming tournament, but ended up exiting the competition before the semi-final stage for the first time ever. Naeher stepped up and scored her own penalty, but it wasn't enough to see the reigning champions through.
WHAT NEXT FOR NAEHER AND THE USWNT?: After enduring their worst ever World Cup, the four-time world champions have some soul-searching to do. Whether that results in the dismissal of under-fire coach Vlatko Andonovski remains to be seen.