USMWT star Rapinoe claims second-ever women's Ballon d'Or Feminin

The winger picked up another individual accolade to cap off a successful year

USWNT star Megan Rapinoe claimed Ballon d'Or Feminin in Paris on Monday night, becoming the second woman to ever win the prize after Ada Hegerberg.

The 34-year-old clinched the honour ahead of England's Lucy Bronze and national team-mate Alex Morgan, with other nominees including Lioness star Ellen White, Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema, Australia's Sam Kerr and USWNT stars Rose Lavelle and Tobin Heath.

Rapinoe picked up the accolade after an outstanding year in which she won the Women's World Cup for the second time in her career, earning the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball at the tournament with her six goals, as well as being named the player of the match in the final.

She has already been handed an individual gong this year, picking up The Best FIFA Women's Player award and being named in the FIFPro World XI, and now has the Ballon d'Or Feminin to add to her considerable collection of personal prizes.

Rapinoe has won plenty of silverware in national team colours, adding an Olympic gold medal, three Algarve Cups, two CONCACAF Women's Championships, a SheBelieves Cup and a Tournament of Nations triumph to her two World Cup victories.

