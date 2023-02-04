USMNT starlet Tillman is on fire! Midfielder scores again for Rangers to continue incredible loan spell

Malik Tillman is on fire in Scotland as the U.S. men's national team midfielder scored another goal for Rangers on Saturday.

Tillman scores again for Rangers

Second goal in as many games

Midfielder now has seven on the season

WHAT HAPPENED? Tillman scored just moments before half-time in Rangers' clash with Ross County. The American headed home from close range on an assist from Todd Cantwell, giving Rangers a 1-0 lead.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal is Tillman's seventh of the season, with six coming in the Scottish Premiership. Tillman has also scored in back-to-back games, having netted in a 3-0 win against hearts last time out. The midfielder's breakout year in Scotland comes while on loan from Bayern, with Rangers holding an option to buy at the end of the year.

Internationally, Tillman made his USMNT debut in 2022, filing a one-time switch to play for the U.S. after representing Germany at youth level. He earned four caps after committing in May, but didn't make the team's World Cup roster in the fall.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR TILLMAN AND RANGERS? Rangers are currently second in Scotland as they chase eternal rivals Celtic at the top of the table. Next up for the club, though, is a Scottish Cup fifth-round match against Partick Thistle.