USMNT starlet Aaronson reveals love of Liverpool and dreams of Premier League move

The 19-year-old is leaving the Philadelphia Union for Red Bull Salzburg in January, but his true ambitions seemingly lie at Anfield

Rising star Brenden Aaronson has revealed he is a huge Liverpool fan and dreams of playing in the Premier League.

Aaronson, who earned his first cap for the U.S. men’s national team earlier this year, will make the leap from MLS to Europe when he joins Jesse Marsch’s Red Bull Salzburg in January.

Currently of the Philadelphia Union, Aaronson says he idolized Liverpool legends Steven Gerrard and Fernando Torres and loved watching their Premier League title win last season.

"My dad introduced me to the game at a young age as he played college football in America,” Aaronson told Sky Sports. “He also put me in front of a TV and I watched Liverpool ever since.

"As long as I can remember I've been a Liverpool fan. I have Steven Gerrard and Fernando Torres posters in my room, those two were the ones I looked up to. I have Liverpool winning the Champions League above my bed too.

"When they won the title last year, that was a crazy moment for me. Going back to the Gerrard slip… it was tough but to see them absolutely dominate the Premier League, it was insane and I was so happy on the inside."

Aaronson knows he arrives in Europe with plenty to prove but, with the likes of Erling Haaland – plus Liverpool pair Sadio Mane and Naby Keita – having made their names in Salzburg, he is in a good place to take the next step.

In the future, though, the teenager would love to see himself playing in England.

"I think the Premier League is the dream league for me. It's unbelievable and it keeps going upwards.

"The players keep getting better and better and for me, it's for sure a dream league and something I would like to be a part of for any team over there really!"

Aaronson has been compared to Chelsea star Kai Havertz in the past, but he aims to emulate Reds great Gerrard in his midfield role.

"I think we're a little different in positioning, but I used to see him go into games and giving it his all every game,” he said.

"He was winning challenges, playing the ball forward, scoring goals - he really was the complete midfielder and that's something I want to bring into my game. He was tireless and gave everything for the team and that's something I really like about him.

"I also really like Luka Modric and Kaka - I like those three a lot and they're the ones I like to plan my game around.

"I think I'm an energetic center midfielder that loves to get forward, score goals and get assists. I'm creative when I get to the final third and I like to make stuff happen when I get the ball."