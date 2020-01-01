USMNT midfielder McKennie arrives in Turin ahead of Juventus switch from Schalke

The 21-year-old will move to the Serie A champions after spending four seasons in the Bundesliga

Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie has landed in Turin ahead of an imminent move to Juventus.

McKennie will join the Serie A champions on a one-year loan deal worth a reported €3 million, with Juve holding an €18m (£16m/$21m) purchase option.

The 21-year-old has established himself as an up-and-coming talent in the Bundesliga after making his senior breakthrough with Schalke in 2017.

More teams

McKennie made 28 Bundesliga appearances for Schalke last term and scored three goals, having racked up 75 career appearances in Germany's top flight.

At international level, the FC Dallas academy product has earned 19 caps for the U.S. national team.

McKennie will become new head coach Andrea Pirlo's first signing after Juve appointed their former midfielder to take over from Maurizio Sarri on August 8.

Despite winning a ninth straight Serie A title, Sarri was dismissed after just one season in charge following his side's Champions League exit to Lyon in the round of 16.

Juventus have already seen midfielder Blaise Matuidi leave the club this summer to join MLS outfit Inter Miami, while Goal has reported that Gonzalo Higuain and Sami Khedira have both been told they can leave.

With Matuidi gone and Khedira on his way out, there should be more playing time available in central midfield for McKennie, who will be integrated into the team along with ex-Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo.

McKennie is also able to play several positions in defence, with Schalke taking advantage of his versatility during his time with the Royal Blues.

The USMNT midfielder had been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Southampton, Newcastle and Leicester among those reported to be interested.

A reported switch to fellow Bundesliga outfit Hertha also fell through, with Schalke looking to sell the USMNT man to raise funds amid a difficult financial period for the club.

Last month the club's sporting director Jochen Schneider expressed optimism that McKennie would stay put, while admitting his side would have to rely on youth while they are unable to spend big on transfers.

Article continues below

“We won't be able to afford the seasoned top players in the next few years. We have to be honest," Schneider told Sport1.

“We have to rely on the young players who emerge from the academy, but also on younger players who we bring to the club.

"Like Suat Serdar, who came two years ago, or Ozan Kabak last season, Weston McKennie, who went through the youth system - these are the players we want and need to bet on in the future.”