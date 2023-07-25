USMNT starlet Malik Tillman to leave Bayern Munich this week after being left out of pre-season tour of Japan as Premier League transfer rumours swirl

USMNT's Malik Tillman reportedly set to depart Bayern Munich after being left out of pre-season tour amid interest from Premier League clubs.

Tillman to leave Bayern Munich

Left out of the pre-season squad

Got plenty of options on his plate

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT midfielder did not feature in Bayern's 27-strong squad list to Asia. Although the official statement reasoned that since Tillman was in rehabilitative training he had to miss the flight to Japan, according to Kerry Hau, the player is on the verge of securing a transfer which has led the German champions to leave him out.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tillman, who spent a successful loan spell at Rangers, earned praise for his performances, but a hamstring injury in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic halted his loan stint. However, the Scottish club was keen to trigger his £5 million purchase option to sign him permanently, but Bayern cancelled it as they believe that the Tillman sale could potentially fetch them a fee in excess of £10m. But Bayern must pay them £1m in compensation along with 10 per cent of any transfer fee they receive through the potential sale of the player this summer as part of the cancellation clause in the contract.

AND WHAT'S MORE: There are reported to be plenty of offers on his plate from several English clubs, including those from Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion, who have shown interest in the versatile midfielder. Moreover, Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt are also keen to get him on board.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Tilman scored an impressive 12 goals for the Gers during his loan spell which earned him both the Scotland PFA Young Player of the Year and Rangers Young Player of the Year prizes. This has prompted the likes of Brentford & Brighton to enquire about him.