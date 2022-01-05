USMNT defender Sands joins Rangers on loan from NYCFC

U.S. men's national team player James Sands has officially joined Rangers on loan.

Sands, who can play in both defence and midfield, will remain with Rangers on loan through 2023, with Rangers having the option to make the move permanent at the end of the loan.

The move comes after Sands helped lead NYCFC to an MLS Cup triumph while also breaking through with the USMNT following an impressive run as this past summer's Gold Cup.

Sands' career so far

Sands has spent the entirety of his young career with NYCFC, having signed with the club as a Homegrown player in 2017.

The 21-year-old played a total of 69 matches for NYCFC, including 30 last season to earn an MLS All-Star selection while leading the club to an MLS Cup trophy.

He's been capped seven times by the USMNT and figured to remain a part of the team for World Cup qualifying.

In moving to Rangers, Sands joins a strong list of Americans to represent the club, joining former USMNT stars Claudio Reyna, Maurice Edu and Carlos Bocanegra.

What's been said?

“I’m very excited to be joining Rangers Football Club," Sands said in a statement.

"It is an incredible opportunity for me to join a club with such a winning history and worldwide fan base.

“Additionally, I’m looking forward to joining an ambitious and talented group of players and coaches. I am certain that Rangers will progress me as both a player and as a person.

“I would also like to thank NYCFC for the role they have played in my development so far. I have and continue to receive amazing support from everyone involved with the club.”

Added Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst: “James is a player who I have been aware of for some time. His versatility was a big attraction and I’ve been impressed with his attitude and mentality in the games that I have watched recently.

"He is a talented young player with areas of his game which we will endeavour to develop through our coaching.

“I am looking forward to getting him onto the pitch and starting to work with him.”

