WATCH: Ice in his veins! USMNT defender John Tolkin secures a playoff spot for New York Red Bulls with dramatic last-gasp penalty

New York Red Bulls defender John Tolkin scored a dramatic penalty in stoppage time to send his team through to the 2023 MLS Playoffs!

Tolkin scores penalty

RBNY secure playoff spot

Goal eliminated MTL

WHAT HAPPENED? After Nashville defender Anibal Godoy fouled Luquinhas, the U.S. men's national team fullback and Red Bull homegrown stepped up to the penalty spot to score the goal that sent them through to the postseason!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal helped the Red Bulls to a 1-0 victory, ultimately sending them into the playoffs and eliminating Canadian side CF Montreal in the exact moment.

WHAT NEXT FOR RBNY? They will host Charlotte FC in the Eastern Conference Wildcard game for a chance to play the No. 1 overall seed FC Cincinnati in the first round.