USMNT confirm Columbus as host for October World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica

The U.S. will take on a top CONCACAF rival in a familiar city

U.S. Soccer confirmed on Thursday that the U.S. men's national team will play host to Costa Rica in Columbus in October's World Cup qualifier.

The announcement comes just one day after the federation confirmed Cincinnati will play host to the upcoming qualifier against Mexico after years of that particular fixture being held in Columbus.

But the newly-opened Lower.com Field will play host to a key qualifier with Costa Rica set to head to Columbus for the match on October 13.

What was said?

“One thing you can count on in Columbus is unwavering support for the U.S. team, and that’s going to be critical in helping us get a win against Costa Rica,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said.

“Having coached there for five years and then attending opening day of the new stadium, I know first-hand just how incredible the bond is between the team and the fans. We can’t wait to play there.”

A return to Columbus

The city of Columbus has hosted 10 World Cup qualifiers since 2000 as the city has long been seen as the unofficial home of the USMNT's biggest games.

In those 10 games, the U.S. has amassed a 7-1-2 record at the former Columbus Crew stadium, with the upcoming match the first at Lower.com Field, which opened earlier this year.

The match will also represent a homecoming for Berhalter, who coached the Crew for five seasons before taking over the USMNT.

When asked about the USMNT's venue selection on Thursday, Berhalter stressed the importance of learning from last cycle's mistakes, namely the decision to host Costa Rica in front of a split crowd in New Jersey in 2017.

The schedule ahead

The U.S. is set to travel to El Salvador for a match on September 2 to start their World Cup qualifying run.

Three days later, they'll play host to Canada in Nashville before completing their first triple-game break with a trip to Honduras for a match on September 8.

October also features a three-game schedule in seven days, starting with a match against Jamaica in Austin on October 7.

And, before facing Costa Rica on the 13th, the U.S. will travel to Panama for the middle game of the three-game set.

November's break will only feature two games: the clash with Mexico in Cincinnati and a visit to Jamaica.

