USMNT coach Berhalter claims England boss Southgate has ignored WhatsApp messages ahead of World Cup clash

U.S. men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter said Gareth Southgate has ignored his texts ahead of their World Cup match.

Berhalter ignored by Southgate

USMNT vs England on Friday

Hoping to "pick up" relationship after

WHAT HAPPENED? USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter has revealed in his pre-match press conference that Gareth Southgate ignored his WhatsApp messages ahead of their pivotal World Cup clash on Friday.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I've been WhatsApp-ing him but I haven't seen the blue checkmark, so I don't know what's going on,' he said. 'We kind of took a hiatus. We'll pick up our relationship after tomorrow."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Americans still have every chance to qualify, even with Wales and Iran playing in the earlier fixture. They'll be leaning on young stars such as Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and Yunus Musah to get something against the heavily favoured English.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT?: This young American side could be a bit of a dark horse in this World Cup, but they need to get points from their clash against the Three Lions on Friday.