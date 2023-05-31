'You deserved more' - USMNT captain Tyler Adams sends emotional message to Leeds fans after suffering relegation from the Premier League

Following Leeds United's relegation from the Premier League, Tyler Adams put out a heartfelt message for the fans.

Leeds United relegated from the Premier League

Adams penned emotional message to the fans

Preparations ongoing for next season

WHAT HAPPENED? Leeds United suffered a 4-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on the final matchday in the Premier League, sending them down to the Championship. After their relegation, USMNT star Tyler Adams took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message to the fans.

"It's not just been a tough few days reflecting on what happened. It's been a tough couple of months having to watch from the sidelines and be unable to help my team, teammates and you guys, the fans, to keep us in the Premier League. All we can say as players is we're sorry. You guys have been incredible all season and deserved more," he wrote in the post.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leeds United finished in the 19th position with 31 points from 38 games and had three managers during the season. They suffered 21 losses and managed to get seven wins all season, scoring just 48 goals while conceding 78 goals. Adams was not a part of the squad since early March and finished the season with 24 appearances.

WHAT NEXT FOR Leeds United? Leeds United are set to face Manchester United in a friendly on 12 July as they gear up for a grueling season in the Championship.