USMNT call up Bello to replace Dest after Barcelona star's injury

George Bello has been called up to the U.S. men's national team to replace Sergino Dest after the Barcelona star suffered an injury on Thursday.

Dest was injured during Barcelona's Europa League clash with Galatasaray, with that injury immediately jeopardizing his availability for the USMNT's final 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The fullback will ultimately miss out, with Gregg Berhalter turning towards Bello to provide cover at left back for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica.

Dest's injury

The Barca defender was forced to leave the pitch with what looked to be a hamstring problem in the second half of Thursday's Europa League clash.

Speaking to media shortly after, Berhalter said that the injury didn't look good, adding that the U.S. would begin looking at bringing in a potential replacement.

And, on Friday, Barca confirmed the extent of the injury by saying the fullback is set to miss time.

"Tests carried out this morning on Sergino Dest have shown that he has a left biceps femoris injury," the club said in a statement. "He is out and his recovery will determine his availability."

Who is Bello?

Bello moved to Arminia Bielefeld in January and recently made his first start for the club against Borussia Dortmund.

The former Atlanta United defender has six caps and was a member of last summer's Gold Cup-winning team, having made his debut earlier in 2021.

Berhalter's decision to call up Bello gives the USMNT cover at left back, with Dest, the starting right back, also serving as the backup for Antonee Robinson on the other side of the field.

The U.S. has two starting-caliber right backs in the squad in Reggie Cannon and DeAndre Yedlin.

