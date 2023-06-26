Former USMNT boss Bob Bradley fired by Toronto FC after poor start to season which featured clashes with Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi

Former United States coach Bob Bradley has been relieved of his duties as Toronto FC's head coach and sporting director.

WHAT HAPPENED? The MLS side decided to fire Bradley after a poor run of results. The former United States boss, who was also the Canadian side's sporting director, has been relieved of his duties with the team sitting second bottom in the Eastern Conference. Assistant coach and technical director Mike Sorber has also been dismissed.

WHAT THEY SAID: Toronto FC president Bill Manning said via the club's website: "Bob has been a consummate professional with Toronto FC and we thank him for his passion and tireless work during his time here. We are all disappointed that we were not able to achieve the results we expected."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This decision may be something of a relief for Toronto duo Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi, who reportedly had a feud with Bradley. According to The Athletic, the pair came together to try and oust Bradley from the role after Bernardeschi was dropped for a game against DC United in May. Moreover, it was reported Insigne told his team-mates he would not play for the club this season if Bradley remained coach. While he has played since, it was said he would leave unless a coaching change was made.

WHAT NEXT? Toronto have appointed Terry Dunfield as interim head coach. He assumes the role from his current position as the club's under-17 head coach. Toronto president Manning will speak about this matter further on Tuesday, June 27.