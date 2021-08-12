USMNT behind Mexico in latest FIFA men's world rankings despite summer double

Both countries are on an upward trajectory thanks to their fine form over the international summer

The USMNT and Mexico have been rewarded for their run to the Gold Cup and CONCACAF Nations League finals by climbing into the top 10 of the latest FIFA men’s world rankings.

The United States beat Mexico 1-0 to lift the Gold Cup for a seventh time earlier this month, while Gregg Berhalter's side were also 3-2 winners in the CONCACAF Nations League final in June. However, El Tri remain narrowly ahead of the Stars and Stripes.

In a busy summer of international football, there were also moves for the likes of Argentina and Italy following their triumphs in the Copa America and Euro 2020 respectively.

Where are USA & Mexico in the rankings?

The US have risen 10 places up to 10th place in the latest rankings, their highest position since 2006.

They won all six of their matches at the Gold Cup, conceding just once. They also won five out of their six games in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Mexico meanwhile have climbed eight places and above the U.S. in the rankings in ninth, despite losing to them in both finals. It is their first time in the top 10 for 10 years and their highest placing since 2006.

Why are the FIFA rankings important?

The rankings are significant as they will be used to decide the seedings for next year’s World Cup finals in Qatar.

If the U.S. and Mexico remain in the top 10, they could be seeded and therefore be handed a more favourable group stage draw by avoiding the other seeded sides.

Who else was on the move?

Italy moved up two places to fifth after their victory at Euro 2020 - though the opponents they beat in the final, England, remain once place above them in fourth.

Argentina, who beat Brazil in the Copa America final, move up two places to sixth.

Belgium remain top despite losing in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals, with Brazil second and France third.

Spain and Portugal complete the top 10 in seventh and eighth respectively.

