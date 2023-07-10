USMNT and Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner pays tribute to teenager cancer patient after Gold Cup win

United States men's national team goalkeeper Matt Turner paid a touching tribute to a teenage cancer patient after his side's win over Canada.

USMNT won on penalties

Turner paid tribute to Malia Jusczyk

USMNT into Gold Cup semi-finals

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT beat Canada on penalties after a 2-2 draw in 120 minutes, and Turner saved two spot-kicks in the shootout. After the game, he removed his USMNT shirt to reveal one with the words: "RIP Malia". The shirt was in reference to Malia Jusczyk, a New England Revolution fan who recently passed away from pancreatic cancer at the age of just 14. He also tweeted a heartfelt message, having played for New England before his move to Arsenal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Turner chose to honour Malia's memory after the USMNT's victory and they are now preparing for their semi-final against Panama.

WHAT NEXT FOR TURNER? He will hope to continue impressing for his country before returning to Arsenal, where he will compete with Aaron Ramsdale for the No.1 spot.