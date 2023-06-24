'Like a dream' - USMNT & Arsenal star Folarin Balogun reflects on 'unreal end to the season' after scoring in Nations League final

Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun reflected on a memorable end to the season as he scored his first USMNT goal to help them win the Nations League.

Balogun reflects on memorable season

Returns to Arsenal after loan spell at Reims

Scored in CONCACAF Nations League final

WHAT HAPPENED? USA defeated Canada 2-0 in the CONCACAF Nations League final as Folarin Balogun netted the winning goal for his team. The 21-year-old took to Instagram to reflect on a memorable season with the national team and Reims where he spent the season on loan.

Balogun shared a video of some of his memorable moments from the season and wrote, "An unreal end to the season for me! I’ve had a few days to reflect and my first goal for the USMNT coming in a final still feels like a dream to me! Winning means the world and to pick up my first professional trophy in front of you guys is unforgettable. See you soon!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun scored 22 goals in 39 appearances for Reims as the French club finished 11th in Ligue 1. The striker has now returned to Arsenal but has informed the club that he will no longer leave them on loan after spending the last two seasons at Middlesbrough and Reims. He signed a four-year contract with the Gunners in 2021.

WHAT NEXT FOR FOLARIN BALOGUN? The striker has been heavily linked with the likes of Juventus, AC Milan, Inter, Marseille and RB Leipzig and is likely to move on from Arsenal in the summer.