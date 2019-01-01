Unstoppable De Bruyne in scintillating form as Man City get back to their best

The champions showed why they remain Liverpool's biggest threat with an impressive victory over Leicester that was masterminded by the Belgian

If the Premier League title race is over, someone really ought to tell Kevin De Bruyne.

For a second successive week, the Manchester City star put on a brilliant, almost unstoppable virtuoso performance to lead his side to three points.

Non-stop running, vision, close control, clever passing - it was all too much for a Leicester City side that had hopes of widening a gap on the champions in second place and cementing themselves as the closest - if still distant - rivals to leaders Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola was delighted with his side's performance and insisted it was their best since August's draw against Tottenham - although four months on, he still couldn't let go his frustrations that Gabriel Jesus's injury-time winner was chalked off in his post-match news conference.

And, while the City boss said the team's work ethic against the Foxes allowed De Bruyne to pull the strings, even he had to concede that the brilliant Belgian had carried on after winning last week's clash with Arsenal almost single-handedly.

"Against Arsenal he won us the game but today the team won," Guardiola said. "We cannot expect every three days he will win the game with us so he was incredible.

"In that position, with the ball and without the ball he has everything and that is what we want."

City created 23 chances, with 12 shots on target as they showed the spirit of their two title-winning triumphs to battle back from Jamie Vardy's 22nd-minute opener. Guardiola's only annoyance was that they didn't convert more of those opportunities.

For a third time this season, De Bruyne created seven of those chances. If anything he should have been more greedy when midway through the second half, his energetic pressing won the ball back leading to a slaloming run and a clever pass to Raheem Sterling that was somehow scrambled clear.

He also hit the post in the first half but finally claimed an assist when his drilled cross was turned in by Gabriel Jesus at the far post for the Brazilian's first goal at the Etihad Stadium this season - not including the one against Spurs that Guardiola refuses to let go.

De Bruyne has now contributed six Premier League goals and 10 assists and is the first player to reach double-figure assists by Christmas in four years.

His influence is growing, and Thierry Henry's record of 20 assists in a season is under serious threat.

Not only that, his work-rate and commitment to the cause was remarkable - at one point in the dying minutes he filled in for Kyle Walker in defence when the right back was caught upfield, despite the game being essentially won.

That hard work led him to being subbed off with a possible injury late on, and the relief was palpable when it became clear that he was only suffering from a cramp.

There are few more thrilling sights than the Belgian midfielder at this level and while in last weekend's win the Gunners were lethargic and lifeless, Leicester were determined and boasted the meanest defence in the Premier League.

De Bruyne tore them apart. Brendan Rodgers' side had not conceded more than once in the Premier League all season but were lucky to escape the Etihad with just three goals against.

Just as he did at the Emirates, Guardiola had two deep-lying midfielders protecting the back four and that again allowed his star man large amounts of room to operate. ​

Guardiola has showed he still has a few tactical tricks up his sleeve. Though the extra protection may be unconventional compared to the Catalan's usual philosophy, his side look more comfortable and the setup gave his forwards more freedom to attack.

Riyal Mahrez in particular excelled against his former club, scoring the equaliser on a day when he caused England left-back Ben Chilwell constant problems. Behind him, Bernardo Silva impressed in a deeper, central role while Benjamin Mendy earned a pat on the back from his boss for an impressive display.

But De Bruyne has to take the main plaudits. It's incredible that City went on a 14-game winning streak to earn the title last season with the Belgian largely on the periphery because of injury setbacks. Who knows what they could achieve with their star now back fully fit and tearing opponents apart.