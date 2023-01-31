'We have our limits!' - Union Berlin confirm Isco transfer collapse after ex-Real Madrid star completes medical

Union Berlin confirmed their deal with former Sevilla midfielder Isco has collapsed, despite the player passing his medical with the club.

Isco left Sevilla in December

Passed medical with Union Berlin

Changed contract demands at last minute

WHAT HAPPENED? Contrary to some reports, the 30-year-old did successfully complete Union's medical tests, with the deadline day deal looking a near certainty to go through. However, the club have since revealed that Isco's demands differed from previous negotiations, exceeding the "limits" they had set aside for the transfer.

WHAT THEY SAID: The news was first revealed by Isco's consultant agency Gestifute, who told German outlet BILD: "During the talks, we had to realise that our negotiating partner was no longer willing to move within the framework originally discussed."

This information was corroborated by Union, with manager Oliver Ruhnert telling the same outlet: "We would have liked to see Isco with us, but we have our limits. These were exceeded today, contrary to previous agreements, which is why the transfer will not take place."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The collapse means Isco is still without a club after cutting ties with Sevilla in December due to a fallout with owner Monchi, just four months after joining from Real Madrid in the summer. The Spaniard's arrival in Berlin this winter had raised a few eyebrows - having previously been linked with a move to Italian giants Juventus - but it has now been confirmed that that deal is off.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ISCO? As a free agent, the five-time Champions League winner is allowed to negotiate with any club from what remains of the January window and beyond, with little suggestion of his next destination as yet.