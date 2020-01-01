Unfathomable to relegate clubs if Premier League season not finished - Brighton owner

With the current campaign up in the air, question marks remain over how potential relegation will be handled in England's top-flight

Brighton owner Tony Bloom believes Liverpool deserve to be Premier League champions, but said there should be no relegation if the season cannot be completed.

The campaign was suspended last month due to the coronavirus pandemic and there remains uncertainty over when, and if, it will resume.

Liverpool were 25 points clear when the season was stopped, while Bournemouth, Aston Villa – who had played one game less – and Norwich City were in the drop zone.

Bloom, whose Brighton sit two points clear of the relegation zone, said points-per-game may be used to decide champions or even European qualification, but not relegation.

"I don't foresee a situation, if the season's not played out, that teams will get relegated on a points-per-game basis," Bloom told UK media.

"I just don't think it's fathomable that a team which is not allowed to play out the season, may lose out on 0.2 of a point based on this system.

"Also it does not take into account the strength of the teams you have not played.

"You may get a title winner, obviously Liverpool deserve it, you may use that criteria for European qualification but I do not see how anyone can vote for that, certainly the per cent needed, for teams to get relegated."

The Premier League recently insisted that its first priority remains to complete the current season once measures designed to restrict the spread of coronavirus are withdrawn.

Clubs and league authorities met on Friday as part of a series of summits aimed at getting the top flight back on track, although a resolution still appears to be some distance away.

"We are acutely aware of the distress Covid-19 is causing and our thoughts are with all those directly affected by the pandemic," an FA spokesman said.

"In common with other businesses and industries, the Premier League and our clubs are working through complex planning scenarios. We are actively engaging with stakeholders, including broadcast partners, and our aim is to ensure we are in a position to resume playing when it is safe to do so and with the full support of the Government.

"The health and wellbeing of players, coaches, managers, club staff and supporters are our priority and the League will only restart when medical guidance allows."