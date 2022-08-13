The 25-year-old Super Eagle will be involved in the season opener despite a host of European clubs eyeing his signature

Almeria manager Rubi has confirmed Umar Sadiq's availability for their La Liga opener against Real Madrid on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Nigeria international has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club with a host of top European clubs reportedly regarding him as a transfer target.

Five days ago, Almeria CEO Mohamed El Assy confirmed a sale was on the horizon for the player.

However, speaking ahead of their fixture against Los Blancos at Estadio Mediterraneo, the 52-year-old Spanish tactician explained Sadiq would only miss the game if he is injured.

"That's not going to happen for sure. Sadiq will be in the eleven on Sunday unless he stumbles tomorrow [Saturday] and falls. That's all been said," Rubi told reporters as quoted by Estadio Deportivo.

On confirming the interest for Sadiq in the previous interview, El Assy said: "Right now there are three teams that are fighting for his signature, but he will be sold, if he is sold, at the price that we understand.

"They are two teams from Spain and one from abroad, but I cannot say who are the three teams that are competing to sign Sadiq."

Sadiq, who has scored 41 goals in two seasons for Almeria, did not travel for the team's last pre-season friendly against Al-Hilal in Burton.

Last season, the Super Eagle managed 36 appearances for Almeria in the Segunda Division and scored 18 goals while in the previous season, he found the back of the net 20 times.

His goals helped Almeria return to the top-flight for the first time since 2015.