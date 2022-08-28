The Nigeria striker was a menace for the opposing defence and was rewarded with the goal as the newly-promoted side tasted top flight success

Nigeria striker Umar Sadiq scored the winning goal as Almeria claimed their first La Liga victory in seven years with a 2-1 triumph over Sevilla on Saturday.

Sadiq, who opened his La Liga account in last week’s 1-1 draw with Elche, was a thorn in the Sevilla defence as he constantly bulled their two centre-backs Karim Rekik and Tanguy Nianzou.

With the game tied 1-1, Sadiq tapped home Lucas Robertone’s cross to fire Almeria into a surprise lead with a little over half an hour to play.

Against the run of play, Almeria launched a counter attack which saw Robertone whip in a cross that goalkeeper Yassine Bounou failed to deal with and the onrushing Sadiq connected with it inside the box to slam home into the middle of the goal.

The newly-promoted side showed great character to come back from a goal down against their much-fancied opponents after Fernando Martínez thundered home a header from Alex Telles’ pinpoint delivery to give Sevilla a 30th minute lead.

However, Sevilla’s sloppy defending allowed Almeria a route back into the game five minutes to half-time when Sadiq’s strike partner Largie Ramazani latched upon a loose ball before firing across the goal and into the bottom corner for a 1-1 halftime score.

That equaliser before the break breathed new life into Almeria, and the hosts ought to have taken the lead inside the first 10 minutes of the second half, but as Sadiq showed Rekik a clean pair of heels, he could only skew his effort wide of the target.

The Nigerian, however, did not have to wait long to redeem himself though as he scored what turned out to be the winner a minute later.

Sadiq showed his hunger as early as the fourth minute when he danced his way past two defending players and got to the edge of the box from where he unleashed a shot that went over the bar.

He kept pushing for more and later on, he was all set to receive a beautiful pass into a promising position but one of the defenders made a timely clearance to deny him as Almeria tried to see off the game.

His final attempt to add to his tally came in the fourth minute of the six added on when he looked to break free, but an opposing player cleared the ball away.

Sadiq ended the game with four shots, one yielding the goal, while he had a 55 per cent pass accuracy after managing six of his 11. He managed two key passes with his 27 touches of the ball but lost possession 12 times.

The striker’s future is still unknown after being linked with a €30 million transfer to Villarreal but Almeria coach Rubi will be hoping that he stays to help them secure their top flight status.