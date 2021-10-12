'Ulimwengu will surprise many this season' - Gor Mahia assistant coach Omollo

Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy Omollo has expressed his confidence in Jules Ulimwengu insisting he will surprise many in the FKF Premier League this season.

The Burundi international scored eight goals last season to finish as the club's top scorer despite struggles on and off the pitch.

The tactician, at the end of the campaign, told Goal the attacker will not be part of the team for the 2021/22 campaign because he did not meet their requirements.

However, the attacker is still part of the K'Ogalo team for the new season and the former Posta Rangers coach has explained why.

Expect a different Ulimwengu

"Yes, we had opted to release him but reconsidered the decision," Omollo told Goal.

"This season, expect a different Ulimwengu; he has a very positive attitude and has promised to give his best. If you look at him in training, you can attest to what I am saying. He will surprise many.

"Ulimwengu is a quality player and has the potential to perform well. He will be a key player for us if he replicates his training form to matches.

Gor Mahia targets

After losing the league title, K'Ogalo are aiming at reclaiming it this season. They are also in the Caf Confederation Cup where they are scheduled to play Al-Ahly Merowe of Sudan on Friday.

K’Ogalo qualified directly for the Confederation Cup for the first time in four years as they were Kenya’s representatives in the Champions League during that time, having dominated the local scene, and are aiming at advancing from the preliminary stage.

Gor Mahia finished the top-flight season in position eight after managing 45 points from 32 matches but they won the ticket for Confederation Cup after beating rivals AFC Leopards 4-1 on penalties in the final of the FKF Shield Cup.

"We are going for a win in Sudan, we want to make our work easier when we face them again in Nairobi," Gor Mahia coach Mark Harrison told Goal in a previous interview.

"We know it will be a tough game but my players are ready to get a positive result."

While K'Ogalo received a bye to the second preliminary round, Al-Ahly eliminated Atlabara of South Sudan 4-0 on aggregate to book a date with the Kenyan side.

Al Ahly won the first leg match 2-0 and sealed another 2-0 win in the return leg.