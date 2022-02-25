Ukraine-based Ghanaian defender Yakubu cries for help after Russia invasion

Ukraine-based Ghanaian defender Najeed Yakubu has expressed concern over the current conflict between Ukraine and Russia.



Tension between the two nations has heightened over the last few days after the Russian military entered Ukraine, disturbing the regular order of life.



Former Ghana U17 and U20 right-back Yakubu, who currently plays club football for Vorskla Poltava, is one of many frustrated Ghanaian nationals, including over 1000 students, caught up in Ukraine.



“Yesterday when I went to training, everything was fine. This morning, I woke up to the news [of the attack]. They [club] sent an emergency message that there wouldn’t be training and that we should stay at home and be safe. I called my friends in the city that was attacked and they said this is not a movie, it’s serious,” Yakubu told Citi Sports on Thursday.



“I am about an hour-and-a-half away from Kharkiv, a city that’s been attacked. We’re just confused and we’re stuck here. Nothing is working; no banks, trains, taxis, airports or restaurants, nothing.



“Everything is finished in the shops. We don’t know what to do. We have to move as soon as possible but how can we? We are stuck here.



“There’s not enough [groceries]. You can’t get enough because before you get to the shops, it’s almost done. So you have to pick a few things and leave some for someone else, so that everyone can get something.”



Yakubu has been based in Ukraine for the last four years.



The defender sealed a move away from Ghana after catching the eye of scouts during the 2017 Fifa U17 World Cup in India.



“[What I have is enough for] maybe two, three days I think. If they restock, I can go get some more foodstuffs, but I really don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow or the day after,” added the 21-year-old.



“I don’t know if someone would be willing to sacrifice and take us there. It’s hard, we don’t know what to do.”



So far this season, Yakubu has made 16 appearances for Vorskla in the Ukrainian top flight.