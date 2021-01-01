Uganda’s McKinstry drops Mukwala, Ssenyonjo from final Chan squad

The remaining players will be tasked to fly the Cecafa nation’s flag as they hope to make their mark in the continental tournament

Uganda head coach Johnathan McKinstry has picked his final 25-man squad for the African Nations Championship tournament in Cameroon.

McKinstry has maintained Vipers SC’s Halid Lwaliwa as the captain for the competition. The defender has worn the armband in the ongoing pre-Chan competition and is destined to keep it even when Chan starts on January 16.

Wakiso Giants’ captain Hassan Ssenyonjo, Steven Mukwala – the 2019/20 top scorer - BUL FC’s Joseph Semujju and URA defender Ashraf Mandela are the players who have been dropped by the North Irish coach.

Meanwhile, McKinstry has said the Niger pre-Chan game on Thursday will give them an indication of what kind of a game they would face from Togo.

Uganda have been in camp in Cameroon since December 29 as they prepare for Chan. Apart from Togo, the Cranes are in Group C alongside Morocco and Rwanda.

“Niger play physical, fast and direct football,” McKinstry told Fufa website. “The biggest aspect of the game against Niger will be for the players to understand what kind of football they will face against Togo.

“A lot of the young boys in the squad have not come across this kind of football. Not many of them have experience and Thursday will be preparation for Togo. It is time to get their feet in the water so that they can understand and hopefully we can put up another top performance like in the previous two games.”

Uganda will face Niger at the Annex 1 Omnsiprorts in Yaounde before they start on a journey to Douala on Friday.

Final Uganda squad:

Goalkeepers: Lukwago Charles (KCCA FC, 1), Mutakubwa Joel (Kyetume FC), Alionzi Legason Nafian (URA FC), Ikara Tom (Police C)

Defenders: Hassan Muhamud (Police FC), Kayondo Abdu Aziizi (Vipers SC), Mujuzi Mustafa (Kyetume FC), Ssenjobe Eric (Police FC), Iguma Denis (KCCA FC), Willa Paul (Vipers SC), Lwaliwa Halid (Vipers SC), Mbowa Paul Patrick (URA FC)

Midfielders: Mawejje Tonny (Police FC), Kagimu Shafik Kuchi (URA FC), Anukani Bright (KCCA FC), Kyeyune Saidi (URA FC), Byaruhanga Bobosi (Vipers SC), Watambala Abdu Karim (Vipers SC)

Forwards: Ojera Joackim (URA FC), Brian Aheebwa (KCCA FC), Ocen Ben (Police FC), Viane Ssekajugo (Wakiso Giants FC), Orit Ibrahim (Vipers SC), Muhammad Shaban (Vipers SC), Karisa Milton (Vipers SC).