Uganda vs Togo: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Cranes will be keen to win their first Chan match against the Sparrowhawks and remain on course to qualify from the group stage

Uganda will be looking to get their first victory in the 2021 African Nations Championship when they face Togo in their second Group C match on Friday.

Togo are yet to pick up a win also as they went down 1-0 to Morocco in their opener while Uganda drew 0-0 with East African neighbours Rwanda.

Game Uganda vs Togo Date Monday, January 22, 2021 Time 22:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Uganda, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes.

Uganda TV channel Online stream StarTimes NONE

Outside Uganda, the game will be LIVE on KBC (Kenya) and Azam TV (Tanzania).

Outside (Uganda) TV channel Online stream KBC (Kenya) and Azam TV (Tanzania) NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Uganda squad Goalkeepers Lukwago Charles, Mutakubwa Joel, Alionzi Legason Nafian, Ikara Tom. Defenders Hassan Muhamud, Kayondo Abdu Aziizi, Mujuzi Mustafa, Ssenjobe Eric, Iguma Denis, Willa Paul, Lwaliwa Halid, Mbowa Paul Patrick. Midfielders Mawejje Tonny, Kagimu Shafik Kuchi, Anukani Bright, Kyeyune Saidi, Byaruhanga Bobosi, Watambala Abdu Karim. Forwards Ojera Joakim, Brian Aheebwa, Ocen Ben, Viane Ssekajugo, Orit Ibrahim, Muhammad Shaban, Karisa Milton.

The Cranes coach Johnathan McKinstry stated he expects captain Halid Lwaliwa to start against the Sparrowhawks after he missed the opener due to an injury.

“Halid [Lwaliwa] missed out through a small injury,” McKinstry said in a previous interview. “He had a little strain on his hamstring a couple of days before the match.

“It was a small thing but we did not want to rush him. The decision we arrived at with the medical team together with the player was he misses the first game and be ready for the remaining games.”

As the captain returns, Milton Karisa is ruled out after he got injured during the game against Amavubi.

The tactician is also expected to make some key changes to the squad and Brian Aheebwa might be handed a start to hunt for goals in place of Vianne Ssekajugo.

Probable XI for Uganda: Lukwago, Willa, Mujuzi, Lwaliwa, Kayondo, Kagimu, Ojera, Anukani, Ssekajugo, Watambala, Aheebwa.

Position Togo squad Goalkeepers Adry Kossi Agbéko, Aigba Abdoul-Moubarack, Gbenyo Konla Herve. Defenders Bode Abdoul Sabourh, Djoyagbo Kodjovi, Issoufou Moubarack, Madjedje Djalilou, Moussa Bilal, Sama Abdoul-Halimou, Souley Idrissou Ridwane, Toudji Messan, Zonor Ayayi. Midfielders Amekoudi Koukouvi Dodzi, Ahoro Kparo Jarry, Akoro Bilal, Gnama Akate, Ozou Kossi Jean, Tchakei Marouf. Forwards Adjahli Kossivi Moise, Agoro Achraf, Akakpo Kwadjo, Gueli Koffi Mawokuenya, Nane Yendoutie Richard, Salifou Kossigan Christian, Ouro-Agoro Ismail, Tchatakora Abdoul-Samiou.

Togo’s Claude Leroy might stick with the starting XI that faced Morocco and eventually conceded a slim 1-0 defeat.

Probable XI for Togo: Aigba, Madjedje, Issoffou, Toudji, Zonor, Akate, Koukouvi, Marouf, Moise, Ismail, Nane.