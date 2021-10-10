Uganda vs Rwanda: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Uganda will host neighbours Rwanda in their fourth match of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers at St Mary’s Kitende Stadium in Kampala on Sunday.

The Cranes will head into the match having won the first meeting three days ago as a goal from Fahad Bayo handed them a 1-0 result at Nyamirambo Stadium in Kigali.

Game Uganda vs Rwanda Date Sunday, October 10, 2021 Time 16:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Uganda, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Uganda TV channel Online stream UBC/Azam TV NONE

Outside Uganda TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Uganda squad Goalkeepers Ismail Watenga (Chippa United, South Africa), Charles Lukwago (KCCA, Uganda), Joel Mutakubwa (Express, Uganda). Defenders Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Zizkov, Czech Republic), Mustapha Kizza (CF Montréal, Canada), Enock Walusimbi (Express, Uganda), Joseph Benson Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Murushid Juuko (Express, Uganda), Innocent Wafula (Mbarara City, Uganda), Denis Iguma (KCCA, Uganda), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa, Uganda), and Abdul Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers, Uganda). Midfielders Khalid Aucho (Young Africans, Tanzania), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers, Uganda), Moses Waiswa (SuperSport United, South Africa), and Ibrahim Orit (Vipers, Uganda). Forwards Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Yunus Sentamu (Vipers, Uganda), Milton Karisa (Vipers, Uganda), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Richard Basangwa (Vipers, Uganda), and Steven Mukwala (URA, Uganda).

Uganda will miss the services of skipper Khalid Aucho for the home fixture owing to suspension.

The 28-year-old midfielder, who recently signed for Tanzania giants Yanga SC, was booked in 63rd minute during the game against Rwanda and it was his second yellow card of the campaign after being booked against Kenya.

Bobosi Byaruhanga will most likely be handed Aucho’s defensive role alongside Taddeo Lwanga while goalkeeper Charles Lukwago will captain the side if he gets a start.

Probable XI for Uganda: Lukwago, Iguma, Muleme, Walusimbi, Juuko, Lwanga, Byaruhanga, Waiswa, Karisa, Okwi, Ochaya.