Uganda vs Morocco: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Cranes will need to see off the reigning champions from North Africa if they are to progress to the quarter-finals

Uganda are probably under pressure in their last game of Group C in the African Nations Championship given they must beat Morocco to qualify for the quarter-finals.

After a brilliant outing in the pre-Chan tournament, Uganda failed to beat Rwanda as they drew 0-0 in their opener before they were defeated by Togo 2-1 in the second game.

The loss made it tougher for the Cranes who now must see off the reigning champions if they are to stand a chance progress from the group stage of the competition.

Game Uganda vs Morocco Date Tuesday, January 26, 2021 Time 22:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Uganda, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes.

Uganda TV channel Online stream StarTimes NONE

Outside Uganda, the game will be LIVE on KBC (Kenya) and Azam TV (Tanzania).

Outside (Uganda) TV channel Online stream KBC (Kenya) and Azam TV (Tanzania) NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Uganda squad Goalkeepers Lukwago Charles, Mutakubwa Joel, Alionzi Legason Nafian, Ikara Tom. Defenders Hassan Muhamud, Kayondo Abdu Aziizi, Mujuzi Mustafa, Ssenjobe Eric, Iguma Denis, Willa Paul, Lwaliwa Halid, Mbowa Paul Patrick. Midfielders Mawejje Tonny, Kagimu Shafik Kuchi, Anukani Bright, Kyeyune Saidi, Byaruhanga Bobosi, Watambala Abdu Karim. Forwards Ojera Joakim, Brian Aheebwa, Ocen Ben, Viane Ssekajugo, Orit Ibrahim, Muhammad Shaban, Karisa Milton.

Given the importance of the tie ahead, coach Johnathan McKinstry is expected to field his strongest side so he can have complete faith in to fight and produce the win against the North Africans.

With Halid Lwaliwa back, that is an added advantage for McKinstry but he might still miss the services of Milton Karisa, who was injured during the opener against Rwanda.

Probable XI for Uganda: Lukwago, Willa, Mujuzi, Lwaliwa, Kayondo, Kagimu, Ojera, Anukani, Ssekajugo, Watambala, Aheebwa.

Position Morocco squad Goalkeepers Anas Zniti, Mohamed Amsif, Hicham El Mejhad, Zouheir Laaroubi. Defenders Abdellah Khafifi, Omar Nemsaoui, Ismail Mokadem, Anas Bach, Soufiane Bouftini, Karim Baadi, Mohammed Nahiri, Imad Aatfallah. Midfielders Mehdi Karnass, Chouaib El Maftoul, Zakaria Fati, Yahya Jabrane, Walid El Karti, Saad Lamti,Larbi Naji. Forwards Adam Ennaffati, Zakaria Hadraf, Badie Aouk, Reda Jaadi, Reda Hajhouj, Youssef El Fahli, Ismail El Haddad, Karim El Berkaoui, Ismail Khafi.

Morocco coach Houcine Ammouta has a full squad to pick from as all the players are available from their last two matches against Togo and Rwanda.

Probable XI for Morocco: Zniti, Baadi, Jabrane, Naji, Kaabi, Karti, Moussaoui, Bouftini, Rahimi, Zerhouni, Boutouil.