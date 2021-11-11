Uganda vs Kenya: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Kenya will play their fifth match of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers when they take on neighbours Uganda in a Group E fixture at St Mary’s Kitende Stadium on Thursday.

Harambee Stars are already out of the race to reach Qatar as they have lost two matches and drawn two while Uganda are in contention to qualify as they have won two matches and drawn two.

The two teams battled out a 0-0 draw in the first meeting held in Nairobi but while Kenya will be playing for bragging rights, the Cranes are in need of maximum points to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Game Uganda vs Kenya Date Thursday, November 11, 2021 Time 16:00 (EAT)

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream KBC - Y254 FKF Facebook page

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream FKF Facebook page NONE

Position Uganda squad Goalkeepers Charles Lukwago (St George, Ethiopia), Isma Watenga (Chippa United, South Africa), Mathias Kigonya (Azam, Tanzania), Joel Mutakubwa (Express, Uganda). Defenders Denis Iguma (KCCA, Uganda), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa, Uganda), Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Žižkov, Czech Republic), Abdul-Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers, Uganda), Timothy Denis Awany (FC Ashdod, Israel), Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell, Scotland), Livingstone Mulondo (Vipers, Uganda), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Kenneth Semakula (SC Villa, Uganda), Geoffrey Waswa (KCCA, Uganda). Midfielders Khalid Aucho (Young Africans, Tanzania), John Revita (KCCA, Uganda), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers, Uganda), Mahad Kakooza (Express, Uganda), Moses Waiswa (Super Sport United, South Africa), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA, Uganda), Allan Okello (AC Paradou, Algeria), Julius Poloto (KCCA, Uganda). Forwards Fahad Bayo (FC Ashdod, Israel), Yunus Junior Sentamu (Vipers, Uganda), Steven Desse Mukwala (URA, Uganda), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers, Uganda), Martin Kizza (Express, Uganda), Milton Karisa (Vipers, Uganda).

Uganda coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic believes Harambee Stars will be aiming at “spoiling the party” even though they are out of contention.

“We need to take every match as it is and we are now focusing on the game against Kenya,” Sredojevic said ahead of the game.

“[The Harambee Stars] will come with pride and ready to spoil the party like they have done before against the Cranes. We are preparing ourselves in the best way possible. We only ask for support from every stakeholder.”

Striker Fahad Bayo, who has scored for Uganda in the last two qualifiers, will be the key man for the Cranes at home.

Probable XI for Uganda: Lukwago, Iguma, Kayondo, Muleme, Walusimbi, Lwanga. Awany, Bobosi, Kiiza, Mukwala, Sentamu.