Uganda U17 women's coach Khalifa explains huge provisional squad

The East African nation is preparing for a World Cup qualifier against Cameroon in the next month

Uganda U17 women's coach Ayub Khalifa has revealed he called up a huge number of players to camp in order to have three teams which can help him make the best selection ahead of their U17 Fifa World Cup qualifier.

The East African nation is scheduled to play Cameroon in a two-legged affair with the aggregate winner playing in the finals to be held in Mumbai, India next year.

With the time running out, the tactician has to ensure his players are in the best shape and he explained how he wants to achieve that.

More teams

"I wanted 40 players [in camp] and not actually the 35," Khalifah told Fufa FM.

"Trial matches will not happen. That is why we decided to call a bigger number close to three teams so that they can compete against each other as we use the games as trial matches to correct mistakes."

The tactician also pointed out the current Covid-19 situation makes it tough for the technical bench to allow teams from outside to come and play friendly matches.

"Without the vaccine, the pandemic is still real, and therefore when we go to the camp, we shall have to maintain the Standard Operating Procedures and we shall have no access to the public," he added.

Six new faces have been included in the provisional squad for preparations for the Fifa World Cup qualifiers scheduled for October 31 and November 2 against the West African nation.

Among the players summoned are Gift Nasasira of She Maroons, St Noa duo Winnie Kwatira and Aucho Kagongo, Kanyita Naigaga of Taggy High School, Ritah Mushimire of Kawempe Muslims, and Devine Mirembe of Gafford ladies.

As a result, 35 players in total are in camp to prepare to play against the West African nation.

Uganda eased past Tanzania in the initial round before setting a date with Cameroon.

The team received a major financial boost as they prepare for the showdown.

The Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Daphine Nyayenga- Uganda Martyrs High School Joan Namusisi – Isra Soccer Academy, Zulaika Ngamita – Asubo Gafford Ladies and Gift Nasasira – Maroons WFC.

Defenders: Grace Aluka – Kawempe Muslim Ladies, Samalie Nakacwa – Kawempe Muslim Ladies, Sumaya Komuntale – Tooro Queens, Bira Naddunga – Olila High School, Gillian Akadinda – Olila High School, Gloria Namugerwa – Uganda Martyrs High School, Stella Musubuka – Kawemoe Muslim Ladies, Patricia Akiror – Ajax Queens FC, Winnie Kwatira – Jinja United FC, Devine Mirembe – Asubo Gafford Ladies FC, Shamira Nalugya – Kawempe Muslim Ladies, Shakira Nyinagahirwa – Kawempe Muslim Ladies, Kevin Nakacwa – Uganda Martyrs High School, Moreen Nangonzi – Ajax Queens FC, Aucho Kagongo – St. Noa, Ruth Nyakato – Tooro Queens FC, Phiona Matama- Watoto Girls, Sumaya Kyomuhendo – Isra Soccer Academy and Sumaya Tibazalika – Sumaya (Wakiso).

Forwards: Juliet Nalukenge – KawemPE Muslim Ladies, Zaina Nandede – She Kataka FC, Fauzia Najjemba – Kampala Queens, Hadijjah Nandago – Kawempe Muslim Ladies, Margaret Kunihira – Kawempe Muslim Ladies, Catherine Nagadya – Uganda Martyrs High School, Zaitun Namaganda – Taggy High School, Eva Nagayi – Rines WFC, Ritah Mushimire – Kawempe Muslim Ladies, Kamuyati Naigaga – Taggy High School, Esther Adokole – She Kataka FC and Brenda Munyana – Uganda Martyrs High School.