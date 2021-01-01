'Uganda have moved seven miles into the bright future' – Zambia’s Sredojevic

The Cranes and Chipolopolo will meet for a pre-Chan encounter on Monday evening in Yaounde

Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has revealed how dear he still holds Uganda and their football despite leaving over three years ago.

Micho is the current head coach of the Zambian national team and will lead his charges against the Cranes in a pre-African Nations Championship encounter on Monday.

“Uganda, Ugandans and Ugandan football with Cranes live actively in a special suite of my heart,” said the former SC Villa coach. “I am so happy that football in Uganda has moved seven miles into the bright future.

“Monday is a check-up for both Cranes and Chipolopolo and nothing else. I have the highest degree of respect for Johnathan McKinstry [Uganda current coach], his technical team and equally for the players led by veteran Tony Mawejje.

“It is a perfect balance between maturity, seniority, experience and young upcoming players that have a bright future ahead of them.”

The Serb further stated he would be aiming to register a win against the Cranes despite his love for the side.

“It is emotional reunification for me with Uganda that I need to go over as professional and look at my team to get good performance and result while we both prepare for upcoming Chan,” he continued. “Let football be the winner.”

McKinstry talked about the importance of the competition and how he would face his old friend, Micho.

“We feel the value of the tournament and getting used to the conditions here in Cameroon,” the Northern Irish coach said. “Our first game against Cameroon was a great opportunity for us physically to test our players and also tactically.

“All players stepping out on the field are playing for their places on the Chan squad. They are not treating them as friendly matches but preparatory matches.”

“Going into this game will help us give every player a fair chance during the tournament but we will make changes and we expect our opponents to do the same. I will come up against an old friend for both Uganda’s football and me personally."

The game will be the second one in preparation for Chan for both Uganda and Zambia, who previously engaged Cameroon and Niger, respectively.