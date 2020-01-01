Uganda giving all, ready to overcome Cameroon in World Cup qualifier - Nalukenge

The Cecafa U17 champions will host the West Africans at the end of October before the return tie is played in mid-November

Juliet Nalukenge has stated the Uganda U17 players are giving their all during the training sessions ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Cameroon.

Uganda have converged at the StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo preparing for the two-legged meeting against the West Africans, and the skipper has maintained all is going well and they are ready for the ties set to be held in October and November.

The first match will be played on October 31 in Kampala before the second leg in mid-November.

More teams

Nalukenge and her teammates are training under assistant coach Hadijja Namuyanja, fitness trainer Olive Mbekeka and goalkeeper coach James Magala.

Head coach Ayub Khalifa is in a self-isolation after he tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago.

“We had a brilliant training session on Sunday,” the Cecafa U17-winning starlet said as was quoted by PML Daily.

“The players are well and making sure we are well prepared for the game against Cameroon later this month.

“The coaches are doing their best in terms of preparing us and we are also giving 100%. Our target is to overcome Cameroon and progress to the World Cup.”

The winner between Cameroon and Uganda will join another two nations to represent the continent in the global tournament in 2021.

Full squad in training:

Goalkeepers; Daphine Nyayenga (Uganda Martyrs High School), Joan Namusisi (Isra Soccer Academy), Zulaika Ngamita (Asubo Gafford Ladies).

Defenders; Grace Aluka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Samalie Nakacwa (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Sumaya Komuntale (Tooro Queens), Bira Naddunga (Olila High School), Gillian Akadinda (Olila High School), Gloria Namugerwa (Uganda Martyrs High School), Stella Musubuka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Patricia Akiror (Ajax Queens FC).

Midfielders; Winnifred Kwatulira (Jinja United FC), Devine Mirembe (Asubo Gafford Ladies FC), Shamira Nalugya (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Shakira Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Kevin Nakacwa (Uganda Martyrs High School), Moreen Nangonzi (Ajax Queens FC), Ruth Nyakato (Tooro Queens FC), Sumaya Kyomuhendo (Isra Soccer Academy), Sumaya Tibazalika (Sumaya (Wakiso).

Article continues below

Forwards; Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Zaina Nandede (She Kataka FC), Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens), Hadijjah Nandago (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Margaret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Catherine Nagadya (Uganda Martyrs High School), Zaitun Namaganda (Taggy High School), Eva Nagayi (Rines WFC), Kamuyati Naigaga (Taggy High School), Brenda Munyana (Uganda Martyrs High School).