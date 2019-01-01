Uefa Youth League: Moukoko’s hat-trick fires Dortmund past Slavia Prague

The 15-year-old scored his first treble in the competition as his German outfit blew aside the Czechs in Tuesday’s crunch game

Youssoufa Moukoko got his first Uefa Youth League hat-trick as Borussia Dortmund secured a 5-1 win over Slavia Prague.

Needing a win to qualify for the Round of 16, the Germans hit five past the visitors with the wonderkid leading the onslaught.

Congratulations to the BVB U19 squad who have advanced to the next round of the @UEFAYouthLeague with their 5-1 victory over Slavia Prague! 🏆



The Dynamic Duo: Gio Reyna ⚽️⚽️🅰️🅰️ - Youssoufa Moukoko ⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/tfku5GQWbW — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) December 10, 2019

Cameroon-born Moukoko put his side ahead after 26 minutes before making it two eight minutes later.

Gio Reyna, the USA youth international who clocked 17 last month extended the lead in the 39th minute as Michael Skibbe’s boys led 3-0 at half-time.

Article continues below

Reyna completed his brace in the 59th minute, while Moukoko capped an impressive evening with his treble five minutes later to take his tally in Europe to four goals in six games.

With the victory, Dortmund qualified as Group F runners-up behind leaders Inter Milan.

The 15-year-old will now shift focus to Sunday’s U19 Bundesliga clash against hosts Alemannia Aachen. In the league, Moukoko boasts 20 goals in 13 games.