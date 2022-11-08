UEFA issued a statement condemning Super League organisers for how they represented a recent meeting between parties.

Super League backed by A22

A22 claim UEFA was satisfied with status quo

UEFA hit back at organisers

WHAT HAPPENED? A22 officials issued an initial statement following a two-hour meeting with UEFA officials, club and league executives and players’ and fans’ representatives that said: “The status quo is satisfactory to UEFA.

“This position was anticipated as UEFA has been the sole, dominant operator of European club competitions since 1955. This monopoly structure is currently being reviewed by the Court of Justice of the European Union which is expected to deliver its conclusions in Spring 2023.”

WHAT THEY SAID: UEFA responded with a statement of its own, writing that A22 had been "disrespectful" in its comments. The European football body added: “A22 Sports Management has published an account of their visit to UEFA headquarters in Nyon today. UEFA is currently checking the recording to see if they are talking about the same meeting.

“If there is a ‘takeaway’ from today, it should be that the whole of European football opposes their greedy plan, as was clearly communicated in our media release. European football has constantly demonstrated its openness to change but it must be for the benefit of the whole game not just a few clubs."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Super League was dramatically rebuffed by fan protests in 2021 and has struggled to recover from the backlash, though executives such as Real Madrid president Florentino Perez have held out hope that a plan to band together Europe's richest clubs in a single division will eventually materialise.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR THE SUPER LEAGUE? A22 is taking legal action against UEFA and FIFA for allegedly breaching European competition law by blocking the Super League from forming. Judgment in that case is not expected until 2023.