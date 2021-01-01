UEFA Champions League Final 2021: Which team will Brandon Fernandes root for?

The India international will be following the match from Qatar as he is on national duty...

The UEFA Champions League final is one of those marquee matches in the season which a football aficionado just cannot miss. In this edition of the final, Manchester City will be making their first-ever appearance in a European Cup final when they take on Chelsea at Porto's Estadio do Dragao Stadium on May 30.

The excitement amongst City fans and the management is so high that owner Sheikh Mansour has promised to cover the costs for all of the club's fans travelling over to Porto, with the club also confirming the news in an official statement.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour will fund the flight and transfer costs for the Official Club trip to the #UCLfinal in Porto at the end of the month 💙



🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5rehttps://t.co/FxFwnS5WJB — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Chelsea will be appearing in their third final with a bid to win their second Champions League trophy in their history. Thomas Tuchel's side have played some brilliant in the continental competition and have beaten the likes of Atletico Madrid, Porto, and Real Madrid to seal a berth in the final.

The Blues have won two consecutive matches against Pep Guardiola's side and if they win on Saturday, it will be a hat-trick of wins.

Like millions across the globe, Indian national team footballer Brandon Fernandes will also be keenly following the much-anticipated clash between the two Premier League sides. He will be watching the match from Qatar as he is currently on national duty before the World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

Which team will Fernandes support?

The 26-year-old midfielder is a Manchester United fan. Hence, he will be watching the match as a neutral.

"I will not be supporting any team as I am a Manchester United fan. I will just the match as a football fan," stated Fernandes to Goal.

Manchester United fan @BrandonFern10 feels Man City's Kevin De Bruyne is the player to watch out for vs Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League final! ☠️🔥#UCL #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/CzVRXuooeJ — Goal India (@Goal_India) May 25, 2021

Which player is he looking forward to watching?

Fernandes being a midfielder himself is eager to watch Belgium international Kevin de Bruyne weave his magic.

"I like De Bruyne a lot. I hope he plays well and he will be a threat to Chelsea if he is on the pitch," he said.

Two English sides have met only once in a UEFA competition that too back in 1970-71 in the European Cup Winners' Cup semi-finals. The London club won both legs of the fixture. Derek Smethurst was on target at Stamford Bridge, before City goalkeeper Ron Healey's howler sent Keith Weller's free-kick into his own net in Manchester.