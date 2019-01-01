U23 Afcon: Lomotey and Sarpong talk up Ghana's ambitions ahead of Cameroon opener

The Black Meteors duo shed some light on their hopes for the continental showpiece, which kicks off on Friday

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey is counting on the team's quality to drive their performance at the Africa U23 Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Black Meteors' 21-man squad consists of a blend of home-based and foreign-based players, including Celta Vigo midfielder Yaw Yeboah and FC Utrecht attacker Issah Abass.

On Friday, Ghana open their campaign with a clash with fellow debutants Cameroon at Cairo International Stadium.

"I think our team is made up of some quality players with good technical team so we are fully prepared and ready to deliver in Egypt," Lomotey, who plays club football for Extremadura in Spain, told Sportsworldghana.

"I think what we will need is the support of the entire people of Ghana to enable us excel at the tourney.

”We are ready to deliver and make ourselves and Ghana proud."

After taking on Cameroon, Ghana face hosts Egypt on Monday and play Mali three days later.

"We are ready to give our best," Portugal-based Edward Sarpong at the pre-match press conference.

"This is a very big platform for me and my colleagues and we will try as hard as possible to reach the furthest point we can reach."

The championship, which ends on November 22, will determine Africa's three representatives for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.

Ghana have not qualified for the Olympics since 2004.

