U23 Afcon: Ghana and South Africa to fight it out for Olympic ticket

The Black Meteors and Amaglug-glug will go head to head for a right to play in Tokyo 2020

Ghana will face South Africa for a place at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games on Friday.

The two sides have set up a date following semi-final defeats at the ongoing Africa U23 Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt on Tuesday.

With Africa allocated three tickets for next year's summer gathering, the Afcon tournament winners, runners-up and bronze-medallists will claim the rights to represent the continent in Japan.

Consequently, Cote d'Ivoire and Egypt, who beat Ghana and South Africa respectively on Tuesday to reach Friday's final, have already earned spots at the Olympics.

The Black Meteors' hopes of registering a place at the world gathering for the first time since 2004 suffered a setback by a 3-2 penalty shootout defeat to Cote d'Ivoire, the match having ended 2-2 after extra-time.

South Africa, on the other hand, succumbed to a 3-0 loss to Egypt in the second semi-final.

Ghana are making their first-ever appearance at the U23 Afcon since the tournament's inception in 2011.