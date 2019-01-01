U23 Afcon: Genoa’s Kouame and Celtic’s Bayo top Ivory Coast squad

Ibrahim Kamara has selected a strong team of Young Elephants for the youth tournament scheduled to start in Egypt next month

Ivory Coast have included Genoa star Christian Kouame and Celtic forward Vakoun Issouf Bayo in their 21-man squad for the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations.

Kouame is currently Genoa’s top scorer in Serie A with five goals in 10 outings this season while Bayo has found the back thrice across all competitions in Scotland.

The Young Elephants have been drawn in Group B of the continental tournament which starts on November 8 alongside Nigeria, South Africa and Zambia.

They will begin their campaign against Nigeria at the Al-Salam Stadium on November 9 with the hope of securing one of the three qualifying tickets for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Full squad.

Goalkeepers: Ira Tape Elieze (FC San Pedro, Ivory Coast), Tie Nicolas Basile (Chelsea, England) and Nagoli Oupoh Maxime (FC SOL, Ivory Coast).

Defenders: Kouadio-Yves Dabila (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Zie Mohammed Ouattara (Vitoria Guimaraes, Portugal), Silas Gnaka (KAS Eupen, Belgium), Ismael Diallo (AC Ajaccio, France), Jonathan Cisse (Ironi Sport Hadera, Israel), Cheick Aymar Timite (Amiens SC, France).

Midfielders: Aboubacar Keita (OH Leuven, Belgium), Koffi Sebastien Dakoi ( Correcaminos UAT, Mexico), Franck Koffi Kouao (FC Vizela, Portugal), Idrissa Doumbia (Sporting CP, Portugal), Jean Thierry Amani (KAS Eupen, Belgium), Ibrahim Sangare (Toulouse FC, France), Anderson Niangbo (Wolfsberger AC, Austria).

Forwards: Christian Kouame (Genoa CFC, Italy), Junior Hamed Traore (US Sassuolo, Italy), Yousssouf Dao (Sparta Prague, Czech Republic), Aboubacar Doumbia ( S.O.A, Ivory Coast), Vakoun Issouf Bayo (Celtic FC, Scotland).