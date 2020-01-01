U17 World Cup: Uganda did not field over-age players against Tanzania – Fufa

The Uganda federation has rubbished claims they fielded over-age players during their qualifying match played in Kampala

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) has stated they did not field over age players during their World Cup U17 qualifying match against Tanzania in Kampala on Saturday.

This comes after Tanzania accused rivals Uganda of fielding over-age players during the return leg clash and even said they had reported to the relevant authorities to handle the matter.

Uganda took advantage of the home venue to beat the visitors 5-0 and turn the tables against a side who headed into the game with a 2-1 win registered in the first leg played in Dar es Salaam two weeks ago.

Uganda, through the head of communications Ahmed Hussein, has now refuted the claims by Tanzania saying they fielded players within the age category.

“We fielded players falling in the U17 bracket and will wait until Caf notifies us of any petition to respond on the matter,” Hussein is quoted by Daily Monitor.

After the match in Kampala, Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Technical Director, Oscar Mirambo, said they have reported the matter to the relevant authorities with regards to Uganda allegedly fielding ineligible players.

“It is unfathomed for a player to be in the U-17 team since 2007 to 2020…they will have to prove at what age those players were initially selected to feature in the team,” Mirambo was quoted as saying.

Tanzania coach Bakari Shime also complained Uganda had fielded five overage players. He said the five players were not included in the team during the first leg.

“We have lost the game but our opponents have definitely not been honest enough… they chose to field over-aged players,” Shime lamented.

Uganda will now face Cameroon, who booked their place to face the East African nation after they hammered Sao Tome and Principe 6-0 in their return leg in Yaounde to progress 10-0 winners on aggregate.

The first leg between Uganda and Cameroon will be played on May 1 in Kampala before the return leg in Yaounde on May 15.

The Women’s U17 World Cup will be staged in India from November 2 to 21.