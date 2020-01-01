U17 Women's World Cup Qualifier: Cameroon grab big away win in Sao Tome

The young Indomitable Lionesses put up a fantastic performance to claim a convincing victory against their hosts on Sunday

Cameroon made a positive start to their qualification campaign for the 2020 U17 Women's World Cup with a 4-0 first leg, first-round victory over Sao Tome and Príncipe on Sunday.

Having failed to go past the group phase in Uruguay in 2018, the Indomitable Lionesses were seeking to compete in India later this year and earned a vital away win in Sao Tome.

With Sao Tome and Principe getting a walkover against the Democratic Republic of Congo in the preliminary round, the Cameroonians made a fine start to the contest with Diane Wabeua's fourth-minute opener.

Wabeua doubled the advantage for the visitors at the Estádio Nacional 12 July a minute before the end of the first half, while Brenda Tabe made it 3-0 deep into added time before the break.

After the restart, the Central Africans did not take their foot off the pedal as Ngo Nka'a Michelle added a fourth in the 70th minute to complete the rout for the Lionesses.

Éliminatoires Coupe du Monde Féminine FIFA U17 #Inde2020



Célébration des #LionnesU17 après leur large victoire sur São Tomé.



🇸🇹 São Tomé 0⃣➖4⃣ Cameroun 🇨🇲



⚽⚽ Diane Wabeua 14' 44'

⚽ Brenda Tabe 45'

⚽ Ngo Nka'a Michelle 70'



💚❤💛 #AllezLesLionnes #Ilionness pic.twitter.com/LojuCYqcky — Fecafoot-Officiel (@FecafootOfficie) March 1, 2020

The away triumph put Cameroon with one leg in the next stage ahead of the return leg on March 8 at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.