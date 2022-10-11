U17 Women's World Cup: Nigeria bow to Germany in Margao

Nigeria U17 Women’s team suffered a 2-1 defeat against Germany in their opening Group B match at the ongoing 2022 Fifa U17 Women's World Cup in India.

Flamingos scored first in Margao

Germany secure comeback win

Nigeria must beat Chile & New Zealand

WHAT HAPPENED? Following a foul on captain Alvine Dah-Zossu by Emily Wallrabenstein, the Flamingos were awarded a free-kick outside the box which defender Miracle Usani slotted past the goalkeeper on the half-hour mark. Even then, the Europeans restored parity four minutes into the second half as Svea Stoldt punished the Africans for poor defending. A minute after the hour mark, Mara Alber doubled Germany’s advantage as Nigeria failed in their chase to restore parity.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nigeria have now lost their first game in the competition. That result places them in third position in Group B. To fancy their chances of qualifying for the knockout phase, coach Bankole Olowookere’s girls must subdue New Zealand and Chile in their next two matches.

ALL EYES ON: Faith Omilana was undisputedly Nigeria’s best performer in the defeat. Although the Naija Ratels goalkeeper leaked two goals caused by defensive blips, the 16-year-old ensured that the scoreline was low having saved point-blank saves from Marie Steiner and Alara Sehitler.

DID YOU KNOW? Nigeria are making their sixth appearance at the finals with their best performance a quarter-final finish in the 2010, 2012, and 2014 editions.

WHAT NEXT FOR NIGERIA: Olowookere’s girls would be hoping to bounce back from the Germany defeat when they lock horns against New Zealand on October 14 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.