U17 Women's World Cup: Nigeria beat Chile to set up USA quarter-final

Nigeria secured a 2-1 victory over Chile in their last Group B fixture at the 2022 Fifa U17 Women’s World Cup in India.

Second consecutive win for Flamingos

Nigeria qualify as runners-up

To face USA in last eight

WHAT HAPPENED? Needing a win to scale through, coach Bankole Olowookere’s girls took a fourth-minute lead through Blessing Emmanuel before Bisola Mosaku doubled the West Africans’ advantage with eight minutes left on the clock. Not willing to go down without a fight, the South Americans continued to attack and they were awarded a last-minute penalty after VAR adjudged that one of Nigeria’s defenders had handled the ball. Tali Rovner took the ensuing kick that sailed past goalkeeper Faith Omilana.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having lost their first fixture against Germany, the Nigerians have bounced back to win their remaining two group matches to reach the knockout phase of the global football showpiece taking place in India.

ALL EYES ON: Aside from putting her team ahead, captain Emmanuel was impressive for the entire duration – with her endless speed tearing apart the defence setup of Alex Castro’s side.

MATCH IN ONE PHOTO:

DID YOU KNOW? Nigeria featured in the maiden edition of the U17 Women’s World Cup in New Zealand. However, they were unable to get past the group phase that boasted England, Brazil and South Korea.

WHAT NEXT FOR NIGERIA? Olowookere’s girls would be hoping to progress to the semi-finals when they square up against Group A winners, the United States of America on October 21 at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.