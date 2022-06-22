U17 Women's World Cup confirmed pots for 2022 group stage draw

The world governing body has determined the seedings for the tournament, which takes place in October

The group stage draw for the 2022 Fifa U17 Women's World Cup will take place on Friday, June 24 and the teams have been divided into four different seeding pots in advance.

Some of the game's biggest national teams will be represented in India, but what sort of group could they end up in?

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the World Cup seedings ahead of the draw.

What are the Fifa U17 Women's World Cup 2022 draw pots?

The confirmed seeding pots for the World Cup draw can be seen below.

Pot 1 Pot 2 India Mexico Japan Canada Spain Brazil Germany New Zealand

Pot 3 Pot 4 United States Colombia Nigeria Chile France Morocco China PR Tanzania

India, Japan, Spain and Germany are the teams in Pot 1, meaning they will avoid each other, while Canada and Brazil are the big names in Pot 2, along with Mexico and New Zealand

African champions Nigeria are in Pot 3 along with France, while Tanzania, who are in their first World Cup ever, are in Pot 4. The final pot also includes Chile and another African side Morocco.



When is the Fifa U17 Women's World Cup 2022 group stage draw?



The draw for the group stage of World Cup 2022 will take place on Friday June 24, 2022.

Proceedings will be at the Fifa headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland.



In addition to India who automatically qualify as hosts, 15 teams qualify from six continental competitions.

General procedure

The 16 teams that have qualified for the tournament have been divided into four pots.



The 16 teams will be drawn into four groups of four teams, with the hosts India in Group A automatically.



When does Fifa U17 Women's World Cup 2022 start?

The opening group fixture of the Fifa U17 Women's World Cup 2022 will be played on October 11, 2022. It will feature the hosts, India and another team from Group A.



The final will be played on October 30 at the DY Patil Stadium.