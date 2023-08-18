Tyler Adams is finally getting his move! Bournemouth to complete £23m signing of USMNT midfielder after release clause confusion threatened to derail Leeds exit

Tyler Adams will reportedly join Bournemouth after the Cherries reached a £23 million ($29m) agreement with Leeds United for the USMNT player.

Bournemouth reach agreement with Leeds

Adams due to have his medical soon

Personal terms agreed with the player

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Fabrizio Romano, the midfielder will finally get his move away from Elland Road after Leeds agreed to sell him to Bournemouth. The deal was sailing on uncertain waters after the Whites reportedly claimed that Bournemouth's bid was invalid and that they hadn't triggered the £20 million ($25m) release clause.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, the confusion has seemingly been cleared up between the two clubs and Adams is set for his Bournemouth medical on Friday with the final deal expected to be done by Saturday. The Athletic, reports that the Cherries have agreed a deal worth £23m to land the USMNT star.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Adams has also agreed personal terms with his new club and will sign his contract after undergoing a medical. It will be his second medical within the space of a week as his proposed move to Chelsea collapsed at the last minute - with the Blues instead having focused on signing Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

WHAT NEXT? Although it looks like the deal will get over the line soon, Adams will not be able to feature immediately at the Vitality Stadium as he is nursing a hamstring injury that he suffered in March and he could take a couple of more months to get match fit.