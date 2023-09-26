Tyler Adams is back! Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola provides update on USMNT star ahead of Stoke Carabao Cup clash

After a lengthy injury spell on the sidelines, U.S. men's national team star Tyler Adams is set to make his first matchday squad for Bournemouth.

Adams to make bench vs Stoke

Return after seven months out

Boost for club and country

WHAT HAPPENED? Cherries boss Andoni Iraola said Tuesday that Adams is on track to make his first teamsheet of the season, with the £23 million ($30.5m) summer transfer finally set to take the pitch in the 2023/24 campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Adams, one of the most prominent figures with the USMNT, will come into the squad after nearly seven months off after picking up an injury last March with Leeds United. The 24-year-old will look to shore up their midfield for the upcoming campaign, while a possible return to Gregg Berhalter's squad for upcoming international friendlies against Germany and Ghana in October, looms as well.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “If he trains well today, maybe we could put Tyler in the squad,” Iraola said. “I think he is doing really well. He wants to help and we have to take the decision after today’s training. But I think and I hope he is available, at least to be with us on the bench.”

WHAT NEXT FOR ADAMS? Now that he's fully fit, the midfielder will be focused on helping the Cherries avoid a Premier League relegation battle this season.