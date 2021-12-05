Two shots, zero goals: Stats expose Dennis’ poor showing vs Manchester City

Emmanuel Dennis made just one key pass with no goal as Watford lost 3-1 to Manchester City in Saturday’s Premier League outing.

After scoring in consecutive English elite division matches against Manchester United, Leicester City and Chelsea, the Nigerian striker was expected to continue with his scoring form against the Citizens.

Nonetheless, that was not the case as Pep Guardiola’s men came to Vicarage Road, saw and returned to the Etihad Stadium will all three points.

Despite featuring from start to finish, Dennis could not make any appreciable impact during the game in which he was eyeing his sixth goal of the 2021-22 campaign.

Aside from the fact that he could not find the net, the 24-year-old managed to muster just two shots on target which could not beat goalkeeper Ederson Moraes.

Offensively, he completed just one dribble, had one key pass and was dispossessed by the reigning English kings.

Also, he added little value to the Hornets defensively with statistics showing he scored zero judging by top tackles, interceptions, clearances, and blocked shots.

Just like Dennis, William Troost-Ekong played from start to finish but could do little to save Claudio Ranieri’s team.

Notwithstanding the loss to City, manager Claudio Ranieri expressed his satisfaction with the performance of his boys.

“I’m satisfied because we played three matches against big teams – Manchester United, City and Chelsea and we got three points,” the former Leicester City boss told the club website.

“If somebody told me at the beginning we will have three points, I’m happy. Of course, against Manchester City, it is difficult because they move the ball very quickly.

“They have a lot of skills, they make triangles and move a lot. At the beginning, we pressed higher because we wanted to reproduce the same match against Chelsea.

“When I saw my players spending a lot of energy to press higher, I said to them to stay together and we will go on the counterattack."

“They have players who one versus one have the key to open any defensive line. The second half was much better. We were losing two-nil and I wanted to try to create something more.”

Defeat to Manchester City saw Watford drop to 17th on the Premier League log after amassing 13 points from 15 matches.

They would be eyeing a return to winning ways when they travel to face Brentford on December 10.