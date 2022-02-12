Two shots, two dribbles: How Mahrez fared in Manchester City thrashing of Norwich City

Riyad Mahrez put up an impressive display as Manchester City hit Norwich City for four in Saturday’s Premier League encounter.

The 30-year-old had been in fine form for the Citizens on his return from a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations campaign – where the Desert Foxes failed to get past the group phase.

In his last two games for the Manchester-based outfit, he contributed three goals, finding the net last time out against Brentford.

Due to that impressive display, he was named in the starting XI against the hosts at Carrow Road.

However, he failed to find the net as a hat-trick from Raheem Sterling propelled Pep Guardiola’s men past Dean Smith’s men.

Notwithstanding, the former Leicester City man made significant contributions while he lasted on the turf.

Offensively, he contributed two shots on goals, three key passes, two dribbles while he was fouled once. He boasts 42 passes and a passing accuracy of 95.2 per cent.

His notable contribution defensively saw him make just one interception while he made 59 touches.

With six minutes left of the clock, he was subbed off for Brazil’s Kayky Da Silva.

Prior to this recent result, manager Guardiola had praised the former African Player of the Year for his ability to score penalties even when under pressure.

“As a player, he has a special quality,” the Spaniard told the Manchester City website.

“In the last year we struggled with penalties and now he is a guarantee.

"He scores every penalty he takes and especially under pressure.

"You take a penalty at 4-0 and it is easy but last season in Dortmund he scored when we were 1-0 down and this season 1-0 down against Arsenal he scored.

“He has the personality to take the ball and do it."

Mahrez has been a revelation since his £60m move to Etihad Stadium from Leicester City on July 10, 2018 – a move that made him the most expensive African footballer at that time.

The North African has also picked up two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two Carabao Cups along the way.