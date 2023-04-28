Two Premier League minutes in 2023! Fabio Carvalho reacts to lack of game time at Liverpool

Fabio Carvalho has reacted to his lack of game time at Liverpool, with the youngster seeing just two Premier League minutes in 2023.

Youngster joined the Reds in 2022

Faces fierce competition for places

Has slipped down the pecking order

WHAT HAPPENED? The versatile 20-year-old has made just three appearances across all competitions since the turn of the year, with an FA Cup outing against Wolves on January 17 his only start. Carvalho has been left out entirely by Jurgen Klopp since being introduced as a late substitute in a Champions League defeat to Real Madrid on March 15, but the Portugal U21 international will not be asking questions of his boss as he attempts to work his way back into favour.

WHAT THEY SAID: Carvalho has told HypeBeast when asked about the biggest lessons he has taken from a debut campaign at Anfield following his 2022 transfer from Fulham: “Patience. And the importance of taking your chances. At a club like Liverpool, you need to be ready to step up and be counted on when you’re selected. It’s been an interesting season, but I’ve learned a lot from it. I’d obviously have liked to get some more minutes at the club – but I think I’ve gained a lot of valuable lessons to help me improve in the future. I want to get more minutes under my belt and level up ahead of the new season. We’ve got a final run of games to show what we can do as a team and what I can do as a player!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Carvalho has taken injust 324 minutes of Premier League action in total this term, netting two top-flight goals, but he sees a bright future on Merseyside as Klopp looks to mix experience with youth. Carvalho added: “Definitely [the future is bright], just look at the likes of Harvey [Elliott], Curtis [Jones], Trent [Alexander-Arnold] is still so young too… then the likes of Stefan [Bajcetic] breaking through this season. We’re confident we can get back to our best and start dominating again. I know it’s not been the easiest time to be a Liverpool fan, but I’m positive better days are ahead next season.”

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool, who are destined to end the 2022-23 campaign empty-handed, sit seventh in the Premier League table with six games left to play this season – with the first of those against Tottenham on Sunday.