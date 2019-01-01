Liverpool

Twitter reacts as Southern African legend Grobbelaar's juju lifts Liverpool title curse

Comments()
Getty
The former Reds great revealed a few surprising secrets live on television which may impact the Premier League in England

Liverpool are 10 points clear of second-placed Leicester City in the Premier League title race on Sunday.

With Manchester City 17 points behind before facing Arsenal on Sunday evening, Liverpool fans are counting their chickens already.

However South African born goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar is taking all the credit for Liverpool "already winning" the title in December 2019, that is unless there's a monumental failure for the Reds in the second half of the season.

Editors' Picks

Grobbelaar explains how there was juju at Anfield as Liverpool failed to win the title for three decades. Surprisingly, the former Zimbabwean international was able to lift the juju by peeing on the goalposts during an exhibition match this year, just in time for the new season.

That seemed to have done the trick, and Twitter naturally reacts to Grobbelaar's persistent efforts.

In the same vein, the former SuperSport United coach also reveals why Jurgen Klopp is the reincarnation of Bill Shankly, and how John Barnes wore a controversial outfit to a Christmas party.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close