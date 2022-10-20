Turner explains FIFA-related reason for supporting Arsenal as USMNT star goes from New York pub to Emirates Stadium

Matt Turner has explained how the FIFA gaming franchise influenced his decision to support Arsenal, with the USMNT star now on the club’s books.

United States international in north London

Grew up following the Gunners

Competing with Ramsdale for game time

WHAT HAPPENED? The 28-year-old goalkeeper, who is hoping to form part of the United States squad at the 2022 World Cup, completed a move to Premier League heavyweights over the summer when severing ties with MLS side the New England Revolution. He is now living the dream in north London, with pub visits in New York swapped for life at Emirates Stadium after nailing his colours to the Gunners’ mast early on in a blossoming career.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed on how he became an Arsenal fan, Turner told reporters: “I mean, it’s not really the best story ever about supporting Arsenal. It was after the World Cup in 2010 I bought my first game of FIFA, and when it says - ‘What club do you want to support or select?’ - obviously ‘A’ came up first, and Arsenal was there! But also, I made that connection because my sisters both played for a local club team that was called The Arsenal, and so I just made that connection right there and kind of stuck with it. Obviously, through the early 2010s, there were some really great times to be an Arsenal fan, and I would get up nice and early, depending on when the kick-off was. The 12.30pm kick-off here was 7.30am [in the US], so anytime Arsenal were playing, I was doing my best to watch. As I got a bit older, I got into the pub culture in New York City, and I have been around the fans for those types of atmospheres as well.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Turner is having to be patient in pursuit of regular game with Arsenal, as he competes with Aaron Ramsdale for a starting berth, with all three of his appearances so far coming in Europa League competition.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR TURNER? Arsenal will be in continental action against PSV on Thursday, before then taking in a domestic trip to Southampton on Sunday.