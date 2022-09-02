Tunisia set up pre-World Cup friendly with Brazil at Parc des Princes

The Carthage Eagles are looking for a strong opposition before heading to Qatar and the five-time world champions will provide that

Tunisia are set to take on Brazil in a pre-World Cup friendly match at Paris Saint-Germain’s Parc des Princes later this month.

The Carthage Eagles are looking for strong opposition as they prepare for the global tournament set to take place in Qatar and the five-time world champions provide just that.

Led by PSG superstar Neymar, Brazil will line up a star-studded squad that will give a tough test to Jalel Kadri’s men who qualified for their second straight tournament and are looking to do better than their group stage exit in the 2018 edition in Russia.

Tunisia also have a number of French-based players led by Montpellier midfielder Wahbi Khazri who will be in familiar territory.

The friendly will be Brazil’s first match at the Parc des Princes since they beat France 2-0 in another friendly in August 1992.

“We are delighted to have the chance to organise a game against Tunisia with the help of the French Football Federation and Paris Saint-Germain,” said Brazil coordinator Juninho Paulista.

“It’ll be a treat to play in Europe. Parc des Princes is a special place. Brazilian players, those who play here in Paris, or in the Champions League, know all about this stadium. It’s the best venue."

Tunisia are in a tricky Group D at the World Cup alongside holders France, Denmark and Australia while the Selecao are in Group G with Serbia, Cameroon and Switzerland.

This will be the first meeting between the two countries in over 40 years with Brazil last taking on Tunisia in June 1973, a match Samba Boys won 4-1.

In what will be their sixth World Cup appearance after 1978, 1998, 2002, 2006 and 2018, Tunisia will need proper preparations if they have to post better results given all their previous tournaments ended with group stage exits.

Scheduled for September 27, the match will be a replacement for Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Argentina that was to be replayed on September 22 before it was cancelled.

The two Latin American teams had their match in September 2021 suspended only seven minutes into the game, for health reasons, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both teams came into an agreement with Fifa to cancel the match since they have already qualified for the World Cup.